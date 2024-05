Kanibalismus neměl ohrozit Putinovo zvolení. Stát jasnou kauzu založil

Putin pardoned satanist Nikolai Ogolobyak, who violently murdered teenagers in Russia 15 years ago. He severed their body parts, cut out their hearts, cried, and ate. It was a part of the ritual.



He spent 6 months killing civilians in Ukraine, and now he’s home as a free man and… https://t.co/79wTNYkujN https://t.co/4YbBv4hf8g