Na bicyklu proti vichřici. Nizozemská časovka je výzvou protivětru

Every winter, on the Oosterscheldekering storm surge barrier in the south of the Netherlands, there is NK Tegenwindfietsen: a bicycle race cycling into a headwind.



This year it was 120km/hr.



This is why it's so difficult, and also why it's so brilliant.



https://t.co/tyw9Pqe88q https://t.co/gVfF0Y4QNa