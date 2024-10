Startuje prázdná raketa Vulcan, raketoplán nebyl včas připravený

United Launch Alliance has initiated the launch countdown at Cape Canaveral for the second flight of the #VulcanRocket. Liftoff is planned for Friday at 6 a.m. EDT (1000 UTC). This important #Cert2 mission will fulfill flight test obligations and complete its certification… https://t.co/A4QBH7kmq1 https://t.co/FY0xOALwSE