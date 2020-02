Sonda v mezihvězdném prostoru měla problémy. Byla přetížená, říká NASA

VIDEO: Good vibes! Voyager 2 continues to be stable, and communications between Earth and the spacecraft are fine. My twin is back to taking science data, and the team at @NASAJPL is evaluating the health of the instruments following their brief shutoff. h Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Good vibes! Voyager 2 continues to be stable, and communications between Earth and the spacecraft are fine. My twin is back to taking science data, and the team at @NASAJPL is evaluating the health of the instruments following their brief shutoff. https://t.co/LmsWQ7wPat https://t.co/xyhM1G8sTD