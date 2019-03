USA chtějí do pěti let přistát na Měsíci. Tentokrát tam zůstaneme, hlásí

VIDEO: BIG NEWS: President Trump and @VP Pence have directed @NASA to return astronauts to the Moon in the next 5 years. Challenge accepted. Now let?s get to work. https://t.co/MjcDSG6NLc https://t.co/QqYofbKzOe Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

BIG NEWS: President Trump and @VP Pence have directed @NASA to return astronauts to the Moon in the next 5 years. Challenge accepted. Now let’s get to work. https://t.co/MjcDSG6NLc https://t.co/QqYofbKzOe