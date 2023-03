Firma SpaceX prodává ropné plošiny, z nichž měly startovat její rakety

@FarryFaz @GregScott_photo The ADS-30Q Drawworks used for lifting the Chopsticks up and down the tower is being prepared for installation on the Pad 39A tower. This was removed from Deimos and sent out for overhaul. Currently awaiting transport to the Launch Site.



: @FarryFaz Make sure to follow!! https://t.co/jNqn5bxgtM