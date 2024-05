VIDEO: Poprvé startovala raketa na parafín. Chce zlevnit dopravu na orbitu

For the first time, a German company has achieved the “Lift-off” of a commercially viable launch vehicle.



At the Australian launch site in Koonibba, HyImpulse, a German manufacturer and system provider of commercial launch vehicles for satellite transport, successfully test-launched the 12-meter-long and 2.5-ton single-stage rocket “SR75”. At 2:40 PM ACST or 7:10 AM CET, the launch vehicle lifted off successfully, and the hybrid rocket propulsion system operated as planned. ...After the successful lift-off, the SR75 will be retrieved for further examination and analysis of the data.