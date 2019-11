Na Marsu leze Krtek z díry. A poblíž není nikdo, kdo by ho strčil zpět

VIDEO: The mole is digging deeper into #Mars thanks to the tremendous efforts by my team. Unofficial depth is ~38 cm down in the ground, almost the length of the mole (40 cm). This may be the last time we see the mole, more drilling later this week. #SaveTh Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

The mole is digging deeper into #Mars thanks to the tremendous efforts by my team. Unofficial depth is ~38 cm down in the ground, almost the length of the mole (40 cm). This may be the last time we see the mole, more drilling later this week. #SaveTheMole #DiggingMars https://t.co/c1sZsGSLxj