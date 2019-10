Vědci naučili potkany řídit. Hlodavci si to podle všeho užívali

VIDEO: Scientists have trained rats to drive tiny cars to collect food. Kelly Lambert at @urichmond says, �I do believe that rats are smarter than most people perceive them to be, and that most animals are smarter in unique ways than we think." https://t.co Pro zobrazen� videa mus�te m�t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Scientists have trained rats to drive tiny cars to collect food. Kelly Lambert at @urichmond says, “I do believe that rats are smarter than most people perceive them to be, and that most animals are smarter in unique ways than we think." https://t.co/6mwPqtHfvs https://t.co/07w2p1wq43