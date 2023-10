The team FRA-2 (Eric Decellières and Benoit Havret) has landed safely in Jacksonville, NC and win the 66th Coupe Aéronautique Gordon Bennett . They launched from Albuquerque, NM and travelled 2661.4km in 3 days, 16h and 46m.

(results pending confirmation). #gb2023 #gordonbennett #balloonfiesta #faiballooning