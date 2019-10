Lhal jsem úřadům, psal pilot Boeingu už dva roky před nehodou 737 Max

Mark Forkner: no dobře, tak už s tebou nebudu jednat v rukavičkách teď vážně, strašně bych to obrečel, kdybys odešel pak bych se nechal přeřadit do obchodního oddělení, kde bych byl placený jen za to, že chodím pít se zákazníky a lžu jim o tom, jak úžasná naše letadla jsou

Mark Forkner:

dude, log off!

Patrik Gustavsson::

You too!!!

I just logged on to check my schedule. I have so much to do that I want to work from home

I just cant get stuff done in the office

Mark Forkner:

nah, I'm locked in my hotel room with an ice cold grey goose, I'll probably fire off a few dozen inappropriate emails before I call

it a night

Patrik Gustavsson::

LMAO!!!!

Mark Forkner:

this job is insane

Patrik Gustavsson::

So did you get anything done in the sim today?

Or what is the normal chaos there?

Mark Forkner:

although it must be easy compared to working as a tech pilot for RYR

Patrik Gustavsson::

Well it's different here. We are pretty busy here for sure.

Mark Forkner:

actually this one is pretty stable, and I signed off some DRs, but there are still some real fundamental issues that they claim

they're aware of

Patrik Gustavsson::

What I hated about Ryanair was the extreme pressure they put on people

Ok, that's good

Mark Forkner:

so I just need to start being a dick to make you quit?

Patrik Gustavsson::

LOL, that's it!

Mark Forkner:

alright, no more mr nice guy!

actually I'd cry uncontrollably if you left

I'd ask for a job in sales where I can just get paid to drink with customers and lie about how awesome our airplanes are

Patrik Gustavsson::

I'd cry if anyone in our group left.

Mark Forkner:

Oh shocker alerT!

MCAS is now active down to M .2

It's running rampant in the sim on me

at least that's what Vince thinks is happening

Patrik Gustavsson::

Oh great, that means we have to update the speed trim descritption in vol 2

Mark Forkner:

so I basically lied to the regulators (unknowingly)

Patrik Gustavsson::

it wasnt a lie, no one told us that was the case

Mark Forkner:

I'm levelling off at like 4000 ft, 230 knots and the plane is trimming itself like craxy

I'm like, WHAT?

Patrik Gustavsson::

that's what i saw on sim one, but on approach

I think thats wrong

Mark Forkner:

granted, I suck at flying, but even this was egregious



Patrik Gustavsson:

No, i think we need aero to confirm what its supposed to be doing



Mark Forkner 6:53 PM:

Vince is going to get me some spreadsheet table that shows when it's supposed to kick in.

why are we just now hearing about this?



Patrik Gustavsson:

I don't know, the test pilots have kept us out of the loop

It's really only christine that is trying to work with us, but she has been too busy



Mark Forkner:

they're all so damn busy, and getting pressure from the program



Gustavsson, Patrik:

That is true, I wouldnt want to be them

Ok, its time to log off



Mark Forkner:

ok later man



Patrik Gustavsson:

I'll work from home tomorrow, be online all day

later