Jakmile zacvaknou kola, přijde uvolnění. Z Austrálie domů v letadle z roku 1960

Update:

Ended up in a provisionary jail at Pangkal Pinang airport for the night being suspected from intentional something else than diversion for safety reasons. About 5 peculiar questionings yesterday evening with all kind of authorities and many hours of desperate waiting today to obtain all permits and clearances for the release. Crossed the Equator Dec 8 2023 at 07:45 UTC and landed Singapore Seletar Airport at 17:01 local time. Tomorrow is a no fly day finally