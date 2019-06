Přichází nový mini počítač Raspberry Pi. Zvládne dva monitory se 4k

VIDEO: Announcing #RaspberryPi4: your tiny, dual-display, desktop computer?and robot brains, smart home hub, media centre, networked AI core, factory controller, and much more: https://t.co/h2NcFcwOwS https://t.co/8L9zhCgG0k Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Announcing #RaspberryPi4: your tiny, dual-display, desktop computer…and robot brains, smart home hub, media centre, networked AI core, factory controller, and much more: https://t.co/h2NcFcwOwS https://t.co/8L9zhCgG0k