Meta závodí s Applem. Zuckerberg odhalil nové brýle pro virtuální realitu

Introducing Meta Quest 3. The first mainstream headset with high-res color mixed reality. 40% thinner and more comfortable. Better displays and resolution. Next gen Qualcomm chipset with 2x the graphics performance. Our most powerful headset yet. Coming this fall.



Starting at $499, Quest 3 will be the best way to experience mixed and virtual reality in a standalone device. It'll be compatible with Quest 2's entire library with more titles coming. More details at our Connect conference on September 27.