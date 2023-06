Apple se chystá vstoupit na nový trh, jeho brýle budou drahé

Can't wait for the extra dose this time at WWDC 2023!



Apple to reveal it's first ever VR headset at the World Wide Developers Conference



•1.41" size in diagonal

•4000PPI density

•>5000nits brightness

•Micro OLED

•4K resolution / ️

•xrOS



At $3,000

