Twitter poprvé použil nálepku „zmanipulované video“ a odnesl to Trump

We know that some Tweets include manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm. Today we’re introducing a new rule and a label that will address this and give people more context around these Tweets https://t.co/P1ThCsirZ4