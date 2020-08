Je radost pracovat s profesionály. Vzácný pohled do zákulisí e-zločinu

A: I appreciate the discount and the kind words here, but to be honest, we were hoping for something that we could actually have available cash for. I completely understand that this is a business for you, but right now I'm tasked with trying to keep our business afloat. In all honesty, $8M puts us in a spot where we would need to double current revenue to keep our doors open. We were willing to get you $3.7M potentially today if we could have found common ground. I don't mean to belittle you and your team's work here, I'm just trying to help prevent further layoffs on our side.

B: We appreciate your offer, but understand us too, this is the market and you have been offered an adequate price. unfortunately, the amount you offered is not enough to close our deal with you, we gave you 20% not because we are ready to bargain heavily, but because we see your business spirit and immediately gave you a good discount, we can offer 5% discount more and payment by installments. For example for $4M you will get the Decryptor and after you will pay the rest amount, we will delete all the private Data.