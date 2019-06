Facebook uvede „stabilní“ kryptoměnu. Má silné partnery a globální ambice

"The world truly needs a reliable digital currency and infrastructure that together can deliver on the promise of “the internet of money.” ecuring your financial assets on your mobile device should be simple and intuitive. Moving money around globally should be as easy and cost-effective as — and even more safe and secure than — sending a text message or sharing a photo, no matter where you live, what you do, or how much you earn.

Now is the time to create a new kind of digital currency built on the foundation of blockchain technology. The mission for Libra is a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that empowers billions of people."