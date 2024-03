Slavil s ní i Becker, její doping řešili nejpovolanější. Halepová: Věřila jsem

Today marks a pivotal moment, as the tribunal has rendered its verdict, affirming my stance and bringing clarity to this chapter:

(1) In a unanimous decision, the tribunal has cleared me of any wrongdoing regarding the blood doping allegations.

(2) It was also unanimously determined that the unfortunate incident of the roxadustat positive test stemmed from inadvertent supplement contamination, leading to a reduced sanction of nine months.

(3) Furthermore, the tribunal has directed ITIA to compensate me with CHF 20,000



In the midst of this challenging journey, my unwavering belief in the integrity of the truth and in the principles of justice has been my beacon. Despite facing daunting accusations and formidable opposition, my spirit remained buoyant, anchored in my unwavering conviction of being a clean athlete. This ordeal has been a testament to resilience, and the triumph of truth is a bittersweet vindication that, albeit delayed, is immensely gratifying.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my legal team, whose steadfast faith and exceptional dedication have been instrumental in navigating through these turbulent times. Equally, my sponsors, loyal fans, and some commendable competitors have been my pillars of strength, offering unwavering support and solidarity.



The overwhelming backing from so many Romanians has also fortified my resolve, enabling me to champion this cause to a rightful and honorable conclusion.

Looking forward, I am eager to turn this page and rejoin the tour with renewed vigor and an invigorated spirit.



With love and gratitude,

Simona ❤️



#ContaminatedWithIntegrity