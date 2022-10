Překvapivý comeback? Ještě jsem neskončila, doma mám kurt, hlásí Serena

I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people - including me - and we will never forget. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer



Photo Credit: @gettyimages // Michael Reaves // Paul Kane