Sabalenková před řeží s Krejčíkovou sází na bizarní rituál: Podepisuju kouči hlavu

https://t.co/LnzKGNQHHL Proudly presented by https://t.co/LnzKGNQHHL ‘We like to do weird s***’: Defending champ spills on bizarre pre-match ritual: Aryna Sabalenka has opened up on her bizarre pre-match routines with her fitness coach, conceding she and… https://t.co/wB3LBYIuOp https://t.co/zBUqaRmGXG