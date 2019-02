Jízda Kvitové pokračuje. Bartyové nedala šanci a je v semifinále

VIDEO: .@Petra_Kvitova is into her first Slam semifinal since a knife stabbing incident in late 2016 sidelined her from the sport. Try not to tear up watching this ?? #AusOpen https://t.co/qugNPgQrC6 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

.@Petra_Kvitova is into her first Slam semifinal since a knife stabbing incident in late 2016 sidelined her from the sport. Try not to tear up watching this #AusOpen https://t.co/qugNPgQrC6