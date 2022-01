Zakázaná trička s Pcheng Šuaj? Velmi zbabělé, kárala Navrátilová

Martina Navratilova: "Aussies letting the Chinese really dictate what they do at their own Slam". Lindsay Davenport: "The story just seems to … be pushed to the back". #AusOpen #WhereIsPengShuai #freePengShuai #PengShuai #TennisAustralia #AustralianOpen https://t.co/9CPNVrk6Iq