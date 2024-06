Lehečka smutní. Kvůli zranění přijde také o Wimbledon a olympijské hry

Today was the deadline for an Olympic games nomination and unfortunately I won't be part of it. I'm very sad that I won't be able to compete at the Olympics in Paris next month.

Since I was a little boy watching the Olympics from home, having fun playing with my grandfather, I would have never imagened that I would qualify for the biggest sporting event in the world. It has always been a dream for me to represent my country and it was clearly one of my main goals for this season.

I've done everything I can to have a chance to play, but my body is still not ready to compete at the highest level.

I wish the best of luck to all Czech athletes who will participate and I will cheer for them from home.

I'm sure they will make us proud.



Big thanks to my team, sponsors and closest ones for supporting me and believing. @lecoqsportif @wilsontennis @cartecgroup_com @bvlgari @smartwings.official



Hope to see you soon on the tennis court.