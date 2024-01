Lehečku žene sen o olympiádě: Během ní neexistuje nic jiného, fandím Krpálkovi

Not the way I wanted to finish Australian summer.

But I'm still happy to go back home with my first ATP title and at the same time it's always a pleasure to compete here in Melbourne.



Now it's time to focus on next events.



Davis Cup



