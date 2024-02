Vzhůru do finále! Menšík oslnil parádní výměnou a pochválil svůj vzor

Jakub Mensik wins the POINT OF THE TOURNAMENT against Gael Monfils in Doha.



Lob from Gael.



Tweener from Mensik.



Lob from Gael.



Backward facing slap shot from Mensik.



Who doesn’t love a game of cat & mouse. 🐱🐭

https://t.co/OioQQFlGMC