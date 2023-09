Právnička: Rovná odměna neznamená stejné peníze. Rozdíl ale musí mít důvod

50 years ago, the United States Tennis Association changed the game by awarding equal prize money for men and women competing at the @USOpen. It was a major milestone in the move for equality in sports, and it wouldn’t have happened without the courage of @BillieJeanKing.



I was honored to celebrate the progress she made possible. As Billie Jean taught us, when our rights hang in the balance, we all have a choice to make—we can’t wait around for someone to fight our battles for us. We have to make our own stand, and that’s how we’re going to level the court even further for our daughters and theirs.