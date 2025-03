Crash umíral na silnici, teď má místo v posteli. Hvězdná tenistka zachránila psa

Crash update: Crash is recovering and finally out of the hospital after 5 days on oxygen support. His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he is definitely enjoying all the love he is receiving. He is curious, affectionate, and grateful for a second chance at life. It was so incredibly painful to witness a dog in so much pain after being hit by a car, and left in the middle of the road with so many people driving by his curled up body. I’m just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed. I have officially adopted him and Quincy now has a new brother! Once he finishes recovering he will be attending school thank you to everyone who prayed for CrashAlso a massive thank you to the wonderful team of veterinarians that took care of Crash and helped him receive the best possible care!