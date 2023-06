Wozniacká si už vynahradila ztracený čas, ve 32 letech se vrací na kurty

Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait!

For the full @voguemagazine story, link in bio!



Vogue // @voguemagazine

Photographer: Norman Jean Roy // @normanjeanroy

Fashion Editor: Edward Bowleg III // @edward.bowleg

Hair: Eddy De La Peña // @eddymunster

Makeup: Lennie Billy // @makeupbylennie

Talent Director: Sergio Kletnoy // @sergiokletnoy