This one still hurts…



Wimbledon will always hold a special place in my heart. Coming back after a 6-month break due to a back injury, my goal was simply to step on the grass and make it through the first round. I did that. And I started to feel more like myself again.



That’s what made my third round loss so bittersweet. I felt great mentally, but during the match, my body just stopped responding. At first, I thought I ate too early but nothing helped, not even during the match. Later, I found out it was a viral infection that glued me to bed for days.



It’s what forced me to withdraw from doubles the next day, something that was incredibly hard.



I’m proud of how far I’ve come, of the fight I showed, and of the journey back. And I’m so grateful for the love and energy from the Wimbledon crowd and the fans. You are truly amazing.



See you next year, Wimbledon.