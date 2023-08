Příliš divoká voda. Olympijský vítěz je bez zázemí, slovinský sport pod vodou

Bronze medal for @TamauPogi 🇸🇮 at @CyclingWorlds Championship 2023!



In these challenging times due to floods in the country, the 🇸🇮 athletes are in their hearts and thoughts with Slovenians; they donate and support 🚒 volunteers and all people in need.

#ifeelsLOVEnia https://t.co/ZwsLkjO0tG