Řekové, ženy, magnáti. Sportovní trucpodniky ve jménu idejí a hlavně peněz

I recently picked up this Nov 4th, 1974 WHA program for my Toronto Toros & Paul Henderson collections. Quebec won the game 5-3 at MLG. JC Tremblay had the GWG. Henderson (#10) had an assist on the Toro's 3rd goal scored by Wayne Dillon. Look at that roster page. Some memories! https://t.co/bB9zxl4jlo