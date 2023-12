Seemanová byla zlomená, švýcarský expert jí vrací víru v olympijský úspěch

I’m happy to finally share with you my excitement about the opportunity to be guided and coached on my new journey by @lukagabrilo I’ve already been to some training camps under his lead with @zenta_proswimming in the last year and it was always a life changing experience. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Thank you for giving me a chance, Luka.

#letsthenewadventurebegin #swimmerslife