Jak naštvat vlastní superhvězdu. Rodgers byl okraden o šanci na titul

Tom Brady will start his 4th Super Bowl in the last 5 seasons. It’s also his 3rd since turning 40, no other QB has started a SB in his 40s. He will have as many SB starts in his 40s (3) as Aaron Rodgers (1), Dan Marino (1) and Drew Brees (1) have in their combined careers. https://t.co/aklEH4iCpg