Augusta přijde o Tigerovu auru. Woods si přetrhl achilovku, Masters hrát nebude

As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.



This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon… https://t.co/01SUzVE02d https://t.co/KAVZfcRxlE