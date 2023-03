Česká (zlatá) sourozenecká síla na ledě. Jak sestra usměrňuje bratra bručouna

Katerina Mrazkova / Daniel Mrazek PB 177.36 - They are the first team to win any medal for in Ice Dance at Junior Worlds!



“We are incredibly happy. We did it! We know when could do it and win here but after what happend in the Junior GP Final we were very nervous… https://t.co/Kl894W9XO5 https://t.co/y6TRUEMkf6