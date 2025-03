Olympijský vítěz Cizeron se vrací, pomohla i nešťastná situace nové partnerky

Laurence Fournier Beaudry / Nikolaj Soerensen 82.02



NS: “We wanted to skate to Top Gun for so many years.

We love to skate to character pieces. We decided on this pretty much right away when we heard the motto was 80s.

It’s always a pleasure to be in China.”



LFB: “We had great performances here, great memories.

The preperation coming here was good, we are at the point of the season where the program works, you can really work on the small details and that’s fun.”



NS.: “We love our Free Dance so much and can’t wait to show it on Sunday. It’s such an immense pleasure for us to be here and compete.”



