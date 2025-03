Rekordní Iditarod vyhrál musher Holmes, jeden pes během závodu uhynul

Congratulations to our 2025 Iditarod Champion, Jessie Holmes!! 🐾🏆🐾 Holmes crossed the new Burled Arch just after 3:00 a.m. today, March 14th and both he and his team are looking incredible! Photos and official press release to follow shortly. 🏆CONGRATULATIONS, JESSIE!🏆 https://t.co/sNLsZ5P4gH