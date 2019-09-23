Ragbista, co posílá homosexuály do pekla, bude reprezentovat Tongu

Ostatní sporty


Zvětšit fotografii

Israel Folau v australském dresu. | foto: Reuters

12:00
Na jaře ho kvůli opakovaným homofobním vyjádřením na sociálních sítích vyloučili z australské reprezentace, přišel tak o mistrovství světa v Japonsku. Hasnoucí ragbyová hvězda Israel Folau si teď našla jinou cestu: bude reprezentovat Tongu, odkud pocházejí rodiče. A v týmu se sejde se svým bratrem Johnem.
Vstoupit do diskuse

„Chci se teď soustředit na ragby a nechám za sebe mluvit jen své výkony na hřišti,“ uvedl Folau v prohlášení. 

V dresu Tongy by si měl 2. listopadu zahrát proti Austrálii, jejíž ragbyovou federaci v červnu kvůli svému vyhazovu zažaloval. Požaduje pět milionů dolarů, o které přišel zrušením smlouvy, plus náhradu za ušlé zisky z reklamy.

Tvrdí, že má právo na svobodu vyznání. Třicetiletý hráč, který je stoupencem křesťanského fundamentalismu, napsal na instagram, že homosexuálové by měli přijít do pekla, pokud nečiní pokání.

Zobrazit příspěvek na Instagramu

Those that are living in Sin will end up in Hell unless you repent. Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him. _______________ Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these , adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revelings, and such like: of the which I tell you before, as I have also told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. Galatians 5:19‭-‬21 KJV _______________ Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38 KJV _______________ And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent: Acts 17:30 KJV _______________

Příspěvek sdílený Israel Folau (@izzyfolau),

Autoři: ,

Sport v roce 2019

27. 9. - 6. 10. (Dauhá, Katar)
20. 9. - 2. 11. (Japonsko)
26. 12. - 5. 1. (Ostrava a Třinec)
Témata: Ragby

Nejčtenější

Inter - Slavia 1:1, hosté mířili k senzaci, o výhru přišli v nastavení

Slávista Peter Olayinka (uprostřed) oslavuje svou trefu do sítě Interu Milán. V...

Při návratu do Champions League, kde dvanáct let chyběli, sahali po senzaci, slávističtí fotbalisté ale nakonec v...

Sparta - Slavia 0:3, penalta, vlastní gól a derby vyznělo jasně pro hosty

Slávističtí fotbalisté Vladimír Coufal (vlevo) a Jan Bořil ukazují, kolik gólů...

Dvě červené karty, rozhodující gól z penalty, další vlastní a třetí nádherný. Fotbalové derby číslo 294 vyhrála na...

Rozhodl až poslední zápas. Tenisty v Bosně zachránil junior Forejtek

Jonáš Forejtek v rozhodujícím utkání Davis Cupu proti Bosně a Hercegovině.

Odvrátili selhání. Čeští tenisté během nedělního programu ztratili v Bosně a Hercegovině vedení 2:0, když prohráli...

Sparta selhala v Liberci, Pardubice a Kladno potvrzují roli outsiderů

Liberecký Libor Hudáček (vlevo) posílá puk na branku Sparty, kterou hájí Matěj...

Ohromný kolaps předvedla ve 2. kole hokejové extraligy Sparta. Ta vedla na ledě silného Liberce 4:1, pak 6:2 a nakonec...

Zvedněte ruce, kdo jste to čekali. Italský tisk sepsul výkon Interu

JAK MI TO CHYTIL? Romelu Lukaku z Interu Milán lituje neproměněné tutovky,...

Falešný start, pohroma, trápení. Italská média tvrdě kritizují počínání fotbalistů Inter Milán v úvodním utkání Ligy...

Další z rubriky

Rusové jsou v podezření, že manipulovali s daty pro WADA

Ilustrační snímek

Světová antidopingová agentura WADA má pochybnosti o pravosti dat, která získala z moskevské laboratoře v souvislosti s...

Krasobruslařský zázrak poprvé mezi dospělými. Trusovová oslnila rekordy

Alexandra Trusovová při tréninku v Moskvě.

Předcházela ji pověst šampionky, však také Alexandra Trusovová dvakrát vyhrála juniorské mistrovství světa. Jenže její...

Čarodějnice odehnala zlé duchy a bývalý poděs táhne anglické ragbisty

Anglický ragbista Manu Tuilagi děkuje nebesům.

Ne, nebyl to v Sapporu nejlepší výkon, jaký angličtí ragbisté na úvod světového šampionátu proti Tonze mohli podat. Ale...

Program MS v ragby 2019 v Japonsku. Hon na Nový Zéland začíná

Mistrovství světa v ragby 2019 se uskuteční v Japonsku.

Mistrovství světa v ragby začalo 20. září, finále je na programu 2. listopadu. Jasně nejdelší a podle mnohých také...

Můj syn má svalovou dystrofii, od 12 let je na vozíku
Můj syn má svalovou dystrofii, od 12 let je na vozíku

Na 7. září připadá Světový den Duchennovy svalové dystrofie. Tímto vzácným genetickým onemocněním trpí i Jaroslav, který je v současnosti plně odkázaný na pomoc druhých.

Najdete na iDNES.cz

posunout
posunout

Právě čtete

Mohlo by vás zajímat

Lidovky.cz

Expres.cz

Wiki.iDNES.cz

MS v hokeji 2020 | MS v basketbalu | Fortuna liga | Program Fortuna ligy | Formule 1 | Ester Ledecká | Jaromír Jágr | Tomáš Řepka | Gabriela Koukalová | Petra Kvitová