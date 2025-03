Největší soupeřka Ledecké? Japonka, jež se od devatenácti let trénuje sama

Tsubaki Miki – Overall Champion 2024/25! 🏆🇯🇵



There’s nothing more to add. Tsubaki Miki completely dominated Alpine Snowboarding this season! 🔥



13 podiums in 17 races and 4 victories—the numbers speak for themselves. 🏆



おめでとう, Tsubaki! 🇯🇵



