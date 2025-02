Zemřel velmistr Boris Spasskij. Během studené války se utkal v „zápase století“

🕊️ The European Chess Union mourns the loss of Boris Spassky (1937-2025), 10th World Chess Champion.



His elegant play, sporting spirit, and legendary matches - especially the 1972 World Championship - shaped chess history forever.

