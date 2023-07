Dávno skončil, přesto Bonilla dostává milion dolarů ročně. Až do 72 let

Happy Bobby Bonilla Day! ⚾️



Every July 1st from 2011 to 2035, the New York Mets pay Bonilla $1,193,248.20 as a part of his buyout deal for him to NOT PLAY the 2000 season



He also set up a deal with the Orioles to pay him $500K every year starting in 2004, lasting through 2028