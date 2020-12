Potlačil ego a znovu dominuje. Úchvatný Rodgers míří k další trofeji

Aaron Rodgers has 39 Pass TD & 4 INT this season. There have only been 2 instances in NFL history of a QB throwing 40+ TD with fewer than 8 INT over a full season. ▪️ Aaron Rodgers in 2016 (40/7) ▪️ Aaron Rodgers in 2011 (45/6) https://t.co/JpHo6tZnow