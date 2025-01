Jediná svého druhu! Kellnerová se loučí se svou klisnou, posílá ji do důchodu

Dear Queen C,

There is so much I could write about the last 6 years we got to spend together in and out of the ring. We have grown together as a pair and got to experience some incredible firsts, all the way to the Olympics, as well as being there for each other during some challenging times. Your strength and determination to give your all was admired by me, our whole team and dare I say also the people watching you perform. You are truly one of a kind.

But most importantly I wanted to say thank you for being the horse and partner you are, uncompromising and caring.

I can’t wait for your next chapter in life, taking time for yourself in the fields and hopefully having a few future champion foals.

Thank you Catchi, forever grateful❤️