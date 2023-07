Finanční soumrak podceňovaných hvězd NFL. Jacobs a Barkley se bouří, marně?

Surprise! 🚨 🚨 🚨



The <a href="http://twitter.com/search?q=%23Giants">#Giants</a> and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus.



Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp.