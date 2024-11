Chtěla si sáhnout na život. Šikana? Pomohlo mi i MMA, říká Smolková

👊🏼 Best Knockout of OKTAGON 59 👊🏼



Which of these TKO/KO finishes from this past Saturday in Bratislava was your favourite?



1️⃣ Veronika Smolková vs. Đukić

2️⃣ Milan Ďatelinka vs. Raška

3️⃣ Losene Keita vs. Bogdanović



Have your say in the comments below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TUJwSiNDZC