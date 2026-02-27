Na Kandahar letěl vrtulník, Lehtovi po pádu zkolabovala plíce

  15:44
Finský lyžař Elian Lehto skončil po pádu v pátečním tréninku na sjezd Světového poháru v Garmisch-Partenkirchenu na jednotce intenzívní péče. Podle agentury APA má zhroucenou plíci.

Finský sjezdař Elian Lehto | foto: CTK / AP Profimedia.cz

Pětadvacetiletý Lehto na slavné sjezdovce Kandahar upadl v pravotočivé zatáčce náročné části s názvem Hölle (Peklo) a skončil v ochranné síti. Po ošetření na místě byl vrtulníkem převezen do nemocnice.

Nejrychlejší byl v tréninku na první závod Světového poháru po olympiádě Mattia Casse z Itálie. Po pádu nedokončil jízdu ani jeho krajan a stříbrný medailista ze sjezdu na hrách v Miláně a Cortině d’Ampezzo Giovanni Franzoni, vyvázl ale bez zranění.

fearlessfinns

Fearless Finns athlete Elian Lehto was injured during downhill training at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen World Cup. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital for further treatment. He was airlifted to hospital, accompanied by a doctor from the Swiss national team.

Finland’s national team doctor, Risto Kemppainen, has been in contact with the hospital treating Lehto.

“Lehto has sustained injuries to the chest area and lower limb that require hospital monitoring. However, the injuries are not life-threatening. For the time being, he remains under observation at the hospital in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. He is conscious and communicating normally. His condition is being monitored, and decisions regarding further treatment will be made in the coming days.”

Ski Sport Finland will provide further updates on Lehto’s condition when more information becomes available.

#getwellsoon #fearlessfinns

27. února 2026 v 13:40, příspěvek archivován: 27. února 2026 v 15:45
