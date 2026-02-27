Na Kandahar letěl vrtulník, Lehtovi po pádu zkolabovala plíce

Fearless Finns athlete Elian Lehto was injured during downhill training at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen World Cup. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital for further treatment. He was airlifted to hospital, accompanied by a doctor from the Swiss national team.



Finland’s national team doctor, Risto Kemppainen, has been in contact with the hospital treating Lehto.



“Lehto has sustained injuries to the chest area and lower limb that require hospital monitoring. However, the injuries are not life-threatening. For the time being, he remains under observation at the hospital in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. He is conscious and communicating normally. His condition is being monitored, and decisions regarding further treatment will be made in the coming days.”



Ski Sport Finland will provide further updates on Lehto’s condition when more information becomes available.



