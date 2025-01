Návrat je daleko. S hlubokou ranou v břiše Shiffrinová na sníh jen pomýšlí

Happy New Year!!!

Making progress over here…I can move and sweat and use my body which is so exciting! This next phase of recovery is all about getting my strength and conditioning back as much as possible while working within the limitations of my obliques. Long hours of gym/rehab time but it’s coming along and I’m so happy with that. Hoping to work into some easy turns on snow in the next week or so.



There’s a little ways to go before I’m ready to truly ski with intensity—from a pain and a fitness perspective—but I am psyched with where we’re at now, kicking off 2025!



And in the meantime, I’m loving watching the World Cup races! What have your favorite moments of the season been so far?