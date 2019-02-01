Po mistrovství světa ukončím kariéru, oznámila lyžařská legenda Vonnová

Američanka Lindsey Vonnová během sjezdu v Cortině d´Ampezzo. | foto: AP

Americká lyžařská hvězda Lindsey Vonnová na instagramu ohlásila, že po nadcházejícím mistrovství světa v Aare ukončí kariéru. Sezonu ve Světovém poháru, v němž původně chtěla zaútočit na absolutní rekord Ingemara Stenmarka v počtu vítězství, tak nedokončí.
Čtyřiatřicetiletá Američanka má ve Světovém poháru na kontě 82 výher a na švédskou legendu ztrácí čtyři vítězství. Vyrovnání rekordu bylo pro Vonnovou posledním velkým cílem, v této sezoně se mu ale přiblížit nedokázala.

Nejúspěšnější žena v historii Světového poháru plánovala, že se s lyžováním rozloučí na začátku příští sezony závody v Lake Louise. Plán ale musela kvůli neustávajícím bolestem obou kolen změnit, což si naplno uvědomila před dvěma týdny v Cortině d’Ampezzo. V Itálii závod nedokončila a v slzách pak naznačila, že ji zdravotní potíže možná donutí předčasně ukončit kariéru.

„Byly to emotivní dva týdny, než jsem dospěla k nejtěžšímu rozhodnutí svého života, ale uznala jsem, že v závodním lyžování nemůžu pokračovat,“ napsala Vonnová na sociálních sítích. „Moje tělo je poničené natolik, že už nejde spravit a neumožní mi absolvovat poslední sezonu, jak jsem si ji vysnila. Tělo na mě křičí STOP a je na čase, abych ho poslechla,“ dodala.

V americké nominaci na šampionát ale olympijská vítězka z Vancouveru a dvojnásobná mistryně světa nechybí. „Na mistrovství světa v Aare pojedu příští týden sjezd a SG a to budou poslední závody mojí kariéry,“ uvedla.

Šampionát v Aare zahájí 5. února právě superobří slalom žen, sjezd je ve Švédsku na programu 10. února.

It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career. I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring. A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed. My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather. Again, I rehabbed my way back this summer and I felt better than I had in a long time. Then I crashed in Copper this November and injured my left knee, tearing my LCL plus sustaining 3 fractures. Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen. Honestly, retiring isn’t what upsets me. Retiring without reaching my goal is what will stay with me forever. However, I can look back at 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, 3 Olympic medals, 7 World Championship medals and say that I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER! I always say, “Never give up!” So to all the the kids out there, to my fans who have sent me messages of encouragement to keep going… I need to tell you that I’m not giving up! I’m just starting a new chapter. Don’t lose faith in your dreams, keep fighting for what you love, and if you always give everything you have you’ll be happy no matter what the outcome. Thank you for the amazing years, for always supporting me, and for making my job so fun. Can’t wait to see some of you in the finish in Åre where I will give it my all one last time. Love always, Lindsey

L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn)

MS v alpském lyžování 2019 v Äre (Švédsko)

Mistrovství světa ve sjezdovém lyžování 2019 hostí od 5. do 17. února švédské Äre. Na místě, kde si slalomářka Šárka Strachová před dvanácti lety dojela pro zlatou medaili, se představí i čeští reprezentanti. Ve Švédsku by měla závodit i Ester Ledecká.

Kryštof Krýzl, Ondřej Berndt, Jan Zabystřan, Daniel Paulus, Tomáš Klinský, Michal Staszowski, Ester Ledecká, Gabriela Capová, Kateřina Pauláthová, Martina Dubovská

Petra Vlhová, Mikaela Schiffrinová, Marcel Hirscher, Max Franz, Henrik KristoffersenBeat Feuz, Nicole Schmidhoferová, Katharina Liensbergerová

