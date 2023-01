Šílené, divoké, nápor na psychiku. Jak Kilde triumfoval navzdory všemu

The Streif: one hell of a ride is right…not really an ideal position to be in when you’re going 130km/h. That was a close call, and I’m not going to lie - it was scary. Sending my best to my teammate @henrikroa who had a bad crash and broke his leg.



Another chance tomorrow. Bib 14. 11:30 CET

#weareskiing



: Alexander Hassenstein and @lemos.media